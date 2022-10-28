Friday, October 28, 2022
Judgments | The journalist was fined for insulting the honor of a politician from Oulu

October 28, 2022
In his tweet, journalist Tommi Parkkonen characterized former city councilor Junes Lokka as a “disgusting and despicable scum of humanity” and a “so-called asshole”.

Supplier Tommi Parkkonen a former city councilor from Oulu has been fined Junes Lokan defamation.

It was Parkkonen’s tweet in April 2019. Parkkonen had commented on Twitter about the Oulu district court’s decision, which involved the journalist Johanna Vehkoon to be sentenced for defamation against Lokka.

Vehkoo was sentenced to fines in the district court and the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but the Supreme Court later overturned the sentence and acquitted him.

In his tweet, Parkkonen sent greetings to the district court of Oulu and characterized Lokka as a “disgusting and despicable scum of humanity” and a “so-called asshole”.

Lokka filed a criminal complaint about the tweet, and in April 2021, the prosecutor decided to press charges against Parkko.

The news is updated.

