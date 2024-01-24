Judgments | The Helsinki politician's charge of violence was dismissed

The charge of assault against Helsinki deputy councilor Petrus Pennase was dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine for a drug offence.

Helsinki the district court rejected the deputy commissioner Petrus Pennasen (ap) three charges of assault.

The court sentenced Pennanen to an 85-day fine for the drug offence. Pennanen and his partner at the time had possession of marijuana, mdma and lsd.

Pennanen's former partner, a woman born in 1997, was sentenced to a fine for two acts of damage and mild assault.

Judgments are not legally binding.

