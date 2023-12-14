Judgments | The girls' night out ended up in a lawsuit: a 16-year-old touched someone half a year younger without permission

The mutual night out between two young people ended up being dealt with by the court when the one half a year older had touched the 15-year-old victim without permission.

Helsinki the district court has dealt with an exceptional sexual crime case, where the accused was a 16-year-old girl at the time of the crime. The victim of the act is also a girl who was 15 years old at the time of the act. The age difference between the girls is about half a year.

According to the verdict, the accused 16-year-old violated the victim's right to self-determination by touching her genital area and squeezing the girl's breasts.

The prosecutor sought punishment for the young person for rape and sexual abuse of a child. However, the charge of rape was dismissed. According to the district court, there was no question of exploiting any state of fear or other helpless state in the situation.

Instead, the girl was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence for sexually abusing a child when she was young.

Artificial happened at the victim's home while another girl was in a night village in Helsinki. During the evening, the girls had been drinking alcohol and playing a drinking game. They were somewhat intoxicated when the victim's mother came home.

It took the mother a while to notice the drunken state of the girls, so she ordered the youngsters to drink water and go to sleep.

The girls slept in the same bedroom in beds next to each other. According to the victim, the perpetrator had gotten into her bed at night and started touching her. The victim described the situation as distressing.

He had pushed the perpetrator away twice and denied this.

However, the perpetrator had continued touching: took off the victim's underwear and touched her genitals with his fingers. The victim had finally left the situation and went crying to his older brother's room, where he spent the rest of the night.

Girls had known each other for six years. They had originally met online and met each other at least once before that evening.

According to the defendant, they had written each other a lot of messages and said they liked each other and loved each other.

According to the court's assessment, based on the messages, the defendant is of the opinion that there was some degree of interest between the young people. According to the verdict, the defendant could have thought that the girl liked being touched.

At first, according to the law, it was about touching and experimenting that belongs to the girls' age level.

After the touching became more intimate and the victim pushed the defendant away, the defendant should have understood by law that the other did not want the touching to continue.