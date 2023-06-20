Judgments | The girl’s father, who was invited to continue, appeared in the apartment with an ax and chains

Continuations were organized at the couple’s home, where uninvited guests appeared with chains and axes.

To a guest the four who robbed the couple’s home received high penalties in the Helsinki district court. The crime took place in March 2021.

The events started when a man who was partying with his friend in the center of Helsinki invited two previously unknown girls to his home. The man’s sleeping spouse was also waiting at home.

At the couple’s home, the girls in their twenties disappeared into the bathroom for long periods of time. Soon one of them started pretending to have had a heart attack. The girl left the apartment, but soon returned with two uninvited guests.

Girl had let his father and uncle into the apartment, who arrived with axes in their hands. The men also had chainsaws, a gas atomizer and knives with them. The girl herself left the place.

The man himself said that he went to the apartment because the daughter was using drugs in the apartment and the father was afraid that she would become a victim of a sexual crime.

The men started looking for something to loot from the apartment, while threatening the owner and his spouse who had woken up from a night’s sleep, as well as the couple’s friend, with, among other things, cutting off their fingers.

The men and the girl who remained there emptied the refrigerator and stole, among other things, phones, clothes, tools, jewelry and a bottle of Koskenkorva.

The men also abused the victims, for example by hitting them with the hammer side of an ax and with chains.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the four for the robbery committed together.

Father, born in 1985 Joni Juhani Leppälä was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for aggravated breach of domestic peace and aggravated robbery.

His brother, born in 1983 Tomi Antero Leppälä was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for aggravated robbery and aggravated breach of domestic peace, as well as a minor firearm offense and possession of an object capable of harming another. The man was on parole at the time of the crime.

A relative’s daughter, born in 2002, was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison for aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and disturbing the peace.

Born in 2001 Emilia Safina Järvinen was sentenced to two years and two months in prison for aggravated robbery.

Judgments are legally binding.