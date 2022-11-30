Judgments | The girl threatened her ex-boyfriend with a knife, and sent a picture of his penis

The girl forwarded pictures of the 14-year-old boy’s genitalia and threatened him with a knife the next day.

A teenager the girl forwarded a sensitive photo of her ex-boyfriend and threatened him with a switchblade.

A 15-year-old girl was convicted of defamation committed as a young person and illegal threat made as a young person. He was sentenced to 60 days of probation.

Crimes took place in November 2020.

First, the girl had sent a picture of the victim’s genitals to a third person. The victim had sent the picture to the girl during their dating relationship.

The reason why the girl forwarded the pictures of the victim’s penis was not clear. The girl said that she resolved the issue with the victim later.

The next day, the girl met the victim at the train station in Helsinki. The girl arrived at the scene with a folding knife, with which she threatened the victim by saying “You know what I can do with this?”.

The victim had grabbed the girl’s wrist, causing her to drop the knife.

The victim’s and the girl’s stories differed, because according to the victim, the blade of the turning knife was exposed, according to the girl, not. However, the district court found the girl’s story unbelievable, because she herself had said that she wanted to scare the victim.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the girl to 60 days of suspended imprisonment. The girl’s age was taken into account as a mitigating factor.

In the district court, the girl was ordered to pay the victim 500 euros for defamation and 1,000 euros for illegal threats.

The Court of Appeal increased the damages for defamation to 1,000 euros.