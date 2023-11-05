Judgments | The first-grader said that the stepfather hit him with a belt: The court did not believe the child’s story

The first grader told the school that his stepfather hits him with a belt. In court, the child’s word did not have sufficient evidentiary value.

7 years old the boy told the school psychologist that his stepfather was hitting him on the bottom with a belt. The school psychologist started to take the matter forward.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa rejected the charge against the thirty-year-old stepfather.

According to the court, the child’s account of the abuse had varied, and no other evidence of violence had been presented.

In court among other things, the school psychologist was heard, who said that the number of hits had varied during the visits. The child said that the stepfather sometimes grabs the hair or the ears.

The child, on the other hand, was only able to tell about the events in general terms during the interrogations. For example, the child could not tell about the events or what kind of belt he had been hit with.

The boy’s mother told the court that the child was kind, but addicted to the devices.

In addition, according to the mother, the son was jealous of the mother’s new relationship and marriage. The mother had never seen the stepfather inflict violence on the child.

Prosecutor appealed the district court’s decision to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing.