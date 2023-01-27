Judgments | The finance manager embezzled hundreds of thousands of euros – Justified his act with bitterness

The former finance manager of Lapland’s rescue service was convicted of gross embezzlement and forgery. The financial manager’s motive was bitterness towards the employer.

Lapland the former financial manager of the rescue service Minna Rautionaho has received a two-year prison sentence in the Court of Appeal for aggravated embezzlement and forgery. The Court of Appeal reduced the length of the sentence by four months.

The gross embezzlement is about the fact that Rautionaho, who was the financial manager of the Lapland rescue service, had transferred the rescue service’s funds to his own accounts on 23 different occasions between summer 2015 and autumn 2020. The total amount of money transferred was around 260,000 euros. The forgery was related to the fact that he had changed the information on the invoices in the system.

At the end of 2021, the district court of Lapland had sentenced the actions to two years and four months in prison.

Rautionaho admitted the charges and that he had acted as described by the prosecutor. He appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal, demanding that the prison sentence be reduced to less than two years and changed to probation.

He appealed, among other things, to the fact that he has no previous criminal record, and the seriousness of the crime did not require the imposition of a prison sentence. He further justified his demand by saying that, according to him, the motive for the actions was exhaustion and the resulting bitterness towards the employer. According to what he said, he was not himself at the time of the incident, and would not have carried out his actions without exhaustion.

He denied that he specifically aimed for financial gain or that he had acted in a planned manner. According to him, this was supported by the fact that he was not in debt or otherwise in financial difficulties.

Rovaniemi The court of appeal considered when measuring the punishment that Rautionaho had taken advantage of his particularly responsible position as the then financial manager of the Lapland rescue service.

In his role, he was responsible for the practical financial management of the rescue service. Because of his position, he was the main user of the rescue service’s billing system.

The transfers had been successful by changing the information of the already paid invoices in the system so that the payments of the edited invoices were transferred to his own accounts.

According to the Court of Appeal, the woman’s actions were planned, lasted several years and involved a large amount of embezzled funds. The Court of Appeal also stated that the motive for the act had been at least partly some kind of bitterness towards the employer.

The Court of Appeal mentioned that the sentence for gross embezzlement of the same magnitude has often been around two years in prison. Because of this, the Court of Appeal reduced the sentence by four months and considered that the fair consequence of the crimes was a two-year prison sentence. However, according to the Court of Appeal, the seriousness of the embezzlement crime required an unconditional sentence of imprisonment.

In other respects, the court of appeals did not change the district court’s verdict for aggravated embezzlement and forgery.

The woman was also ordered by the courts to reimburse the embezzled funds back to the rescue service.