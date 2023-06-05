Judgments | The father sexually abused his children for 16 years

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison. The victim was the man’s four children. The man denied the charges in court.

Lapland On Friday, the district court sentenced an approximately 70-year-old man to seven years in prison for sexual crimes against the man’s own children.

The victims were four children, the youngest of whom were five years old when they were subjected to sexual violence. The crimes took place between 1999 and 2015, i.e. they lasted for 16 years.

According to the public statement of the verdict, the man touched his children, kissed them, thrusting his tongue into their mouths and made them touch him. In addition, the man licked the victims’ genitals and touched the children’s genitals with his penis in the shower, the statement says.

The district court found the man guilty of three gross and one basic sexual abuse of a child. All of them had several years. The man was ordered to pay more than 70,000 euros in compensation to the victims.

The man denied the charges in court. However, the district court considered that based on the victims’ accounts and written evidence, it was established that the man was guilty of crimes.

STT does not publish the name of the convicted person or the location of the incident in order to protect the privacy of the victims.