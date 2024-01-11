Judgments | The father left at night to take cigarettes to a neighbor and left the 3-year-old alone at home in Espoo

The father left the toddler at home alone and went to the neighbor's to get cigarettes. The short trip became long, and finally the child's mother was called there in the morning.

Thirty a man left his 3-year-old child home alone in the middle of the night. He was sentenced to a fine for throwing.

The crime took place in Espoo in April 2020. The child was in his father's apartment at the time.

The man said that he went to take cigarettes to his neighbor in the middle of the night. The man was supposed to be gone for a few tens of minutes.

The man had an application on his phone that worked like a baby monitor, which he could use to monitor the situation at home. The child was sleeping when the man left the apartment.

Neighbor's in the apartment, the man ended up using drugs, apparently gamma or varnish. He had also consumed alcohol earlier in the evening.

When the man noticed his own confusion, he called the child's mother. According to the mother, the man was hysterical on the phone.

When the child's mother arrived, the child was sitting near the open front door wearing only underwear.

District court according to, just being left alone can pose a danger to a 3-year-old child. The phone connection was not seen to remove the concrete danger caused by the man's act.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa sentenced a man born in 1996 to a 30-day fine for littering. In addition, he was obliged to pay his child EUR 100 compensation for the suffering.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. According to the man, he did not act intentionally because his drink had been mixed with an intoxicating substance.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court's sentence other than by specifying the income information that was the basis for the fine.