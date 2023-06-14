Judgments | The fate of a lawyer who had been missing for decades is being investigated today in the Court of Appeal, the “advertisement man” was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

A man sentenced to life in prison demands the dismissal of the murder charge in the Court of Appeal and says that he did not even meet a lawyer on the day of her disappearance.

Turku the court of appeals is scheduled to issue a verdict today in the case of a lawyer from Turku who has been missing for almost 30 years. The Court of Appeal started hearing the case at the beginning of the year.

The District Court sentenced last year Lasse Erik Lehdon, 69, to life in prison for murdering a lawyer. He demands the dismissal of the murder charge in the Court of Appeal.

33 years old the lawyer disappeared in Turku on August 3, 1994. According to the district court’s verdict, the lawyer boarded Lehto after noon on the day of his disappearance. Lehto then took the victim to his sailboat, shot him and dumped the body in the sea, the verdict said.

There are no eyewitnesses to the alleged events. Bullet parts were found in the sea with the victim, but they were in such poor condition that they could not be connected to the weapon Lehto owned at the time of the incident.

According to Lehto’s defense, the district court’s verdict was based on the court’s conclusions and conclusions that the court made, even though the facts about the murder are still unknown.

“It has not been clarified with which weapon (the victim) was killed, in which order the bullets were fired, what was the time or place of the killing. The problem is that there is no factual information about these”, the lawyer Heikki Uotila said in the appeals court.

A lawyer the disappearance remained unsolved until the police took it up again as an active investigation in 2021. Lehto was arrested in August of the same year.

The trial of the murder charge began in the District Court of Varsinais-Finland in December 2021, when the lawyer’s body had not yet been found. In March of last year, the story took a dramatic turn when the police said they had found a body on the seabed in the Airisto area of ​​Turku.

Lehto worked as an advertising agency entrepreneur at the time of the lawyer’s disappearance and knew the victim. According to the district court, Lehto’s motive was that he was afraid the lawyer would tell the police about the invoicing arrangement he had developed to save his advertising agency, which had run into financial difficulties. The district court considered that the murder was very carefully planned and thought out.

Defense says that Lehto had no motive to kill the victim and that he was at a client meeting in Raisio at the time of the alleged act. According to the defense, Lehto did not meet the lawyer at all on the day of his disappearance.

The defense also questions the telelocation data presented by the prosecutor. According to the prosecutor, they show that Lehto’s story about visiting Raisio cannot be true. Again, the defense considers that this is not the case.

According to the defense, the alternative course of events presented by it is possible in essential parts and probable to such an extent that its existence cannot be ruled out with sufficient certainty, so the murder charge should be dismissed.