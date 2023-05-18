Judgments | The drunken evening ended in rape, the police caught the victim first

The woman went on to the man she met in the park. A man raped a woman who had passed out, who said she got pregnant from the rape.

18.5. 20:47

Helsinki the court of appeal dealt with the rape that happened in April 2018.

The victim had met a man born in 1993 in Kaisaniemi park, where both had consumed a lot of alcohol during the evening.

The victim and the man decided to continue through the store to the man’s home, which was located nearby. Once there, the man was watching football and the woman was cooking in the apartment. In addition, they continued to consume alcohol.

The woman said that she passed out at some point in the evening with her clothes on and later woke up to the cold. She found herself naked, and the man was next to her wearing nothing but boxers.

Woman had gone to the bathroom, where he had confirmed the rape. In court, the victim said that she became pregnant as a result of rape and had to have an abortion.

The woman said that she asked the man why he had had sex with the woman even though she was asleep. According to the woman, the man apologized.

According to the woman, the man started pushing the woman at this point. The woman ran out of the apartment crying and sought help from a neighboring apartment.

The person in the neighboring apartment let the woman into the apartment to wait for the police. A man followed soon after, whose phone the woman had taken when she left. The situation resulted in a flurry of words.

When the police arrived, the intoxicated victim was aggressive according to the police. The police arrested the woman on suspicion of stealing the man’s phone.

In the police car, the woman said that she had been raped. In court, the police said that they suspected the rape allegation “based on general life experience”, because the woman only told about it in the police car.

The victim was taken to the Women’s Clinic for examination. Both the victim and the man breathed 2.4 parts per thousand in the tests.

In the district court the man denied the charges. According to him, the victim had wanted to have sex himself and the condom had been left out specifically at the victim’s initiative.

According to the district court, despite the intoxication, the victim’s story was largely coherent and realistic. The man’s story, on the other hand, varied and contained several implausible claims.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to two years in prison for rape and assault. He was ordered to pay the victim various compensations totaling 4,300 euros.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. He demanded that the punishment be reduced, because so much time had passed since the act and, according to the man, the punishment should be reasonable anyway due to the previous prison sentence.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal took into account the previous prison sentence and reduced the sentence to eight months’ imprisonment. Otherwise, the judgment of the district court was not changed.

