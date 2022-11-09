Judgments | The doctor sexually abused several women at the reception – The court gave a suspended sentence

The Helsinki Court of Appeal has upheld the suspended prison sentence of a doctor who worked in Uusimaa for sexual crimes against patients.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has upheld the suspended prison sentence of a doctor who worked in Uusimaa for sexual crimes against patients.

Mikko Ilmari Orrainen, 51, was convicted of sexually abusing five female patients. The acts took place between 2010 and 2016.

The Court of Appeal considered the one-year and three-month suspended prison sentence sentenced by the Itä-Uusimaa District Court to be correct. In addition, the man was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Orrainen has worked, among others, in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district (Hus), Mehiläinen, Terveystalo and Keski-Uusimaa.

Orrainen denied all charges. The central question in the Court of Appeal was therefore whether there was evidence of crimes.

According to the doctor, all examinations performed on the women were medically necessary and justified.

The court reached another conclusion. According to it, the doctor had, for example, performed unjustified gynecological examinations on patients, inappropriately touched their genitals, among other things, and made sexually suggestive comments.

In one case, the patient had come to the doctor’s health center reception due to anxiety. However, the doctor had wanted to perform a gynecological internal examination.

In another case, the doctor had touched the patient several times on the inside of his underwear. After this, he asked the patient to turn on his stomach and started shaking his buttocks and thighs with his hands.

The patient visited strange examinations, when the doctor had asked “do you want to be chaste now that you are so tense”.

A doctor had measured a woman’s pulse from her groin after stripping her down to her panties.

Court of Appeal emphasized that the patient’s consent to research and treatment does not mean that he has consented to sexual acts. Thus, what matters is whether the studies were medically justified and whether they were conducted in accordance with established medical methods.

The Court of Appeal considered it settled that the doctor had performed examinations on women whose actual goal was sexual. The doctor had thus essentially violated women’s right to sexual self-determination and grossly abused the special dependency relationship between doctor and patient.

The credibility of the patients’ accounts is not weakened by the fact that criminal reports were made even years after the events, the court assessed.

However, the women had told different people about it immediately after the events. In sexual crimes, even long delays in reporting the crime are not exceptions, because what happened is associated with shame, anxiety and fear.

The women got encouragement from a conversation on Facebook, based on which they realized that several women had been subjected to strange examinations by the same doctor.

The prosecutor had demanded that the punishment be increased to one and a half years in prison. However, according to the Court of Appeal, there was no reason for that.

According to the Court of Appeal, the doctor’s procedure had caused psychological symptoms to the patients. He was ordered to pay the victims a total of 19,000 euros in compensation for suffering and temporary inconvenience, as in the district court.

Read more: A doctor who worked in Uusimaa received a suspended sentence for sexual crimes against his patients