Judgments | The District Court of Helsinki gives a verdict on the historically large drug case related to the FBI operation

There are more than 50 defendants in the case. It was litigated in court last year for about eight months.

Helsinki today the district court will give a verdict in the drug case, which the police have described as historically large.

It is about the biggest story that was revealed in Finland with the help of a scam message application developed by the FBI of the United States federal police. According to the police, the organization led from Estonia and Spain brought drugs worth around 100 million euros to Finland between the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2021.

There are an exceptionally large number of defendants in the case, more than 50, and close to 130 charges. Most of the charges concern serious drug crimes or assistance in them.

The whole thing was discussed in the district court last year for about eight months. In addition to the large number of defendants and charges, the proceedings were slowed down by the fact that a large part of the defendants needed an interpreter in the courtroom.

Drafting the judgment has also taken time. Almost a year has passed since the end of the main proceedings.

Police tracked down the suspects with the help of the international Greenlight operation. In it, criminals in different countries were tricked into using the Anom communication platform developed by the FBI.

The operation has led to numerous criminal investigations and convictions in Finland and several other countries.

In the current case, according to the police, the most smuggled into Finland were cannabis, 770 kilograms, and amphetamine, 706 kilograms. Cannabis was imported from Spain and amphetamine from Holland. In addition to them, for example, cocaine and ecstasy were imported from Holland.

According to the Central Criminal Police, the drugs were smuggled into Finland in freight traffic, for example in loads of soil and barbecue coal.