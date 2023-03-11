Judgments | The Court of Appeal dealt with the shooting of Keimola – The victim was wanted for “whistle feeding”

The brothers, heavily in debt, set a trap for their creditor. The creditor was shot in the thigh.

Helsinki the shooting that took place in April 2021 was discussed in the Court of Appeal.

The brothers, who were heavily in debt to the victim on a trip to Europe, set a trap for their creditor, and he was shot in a parking lot in Keimola, Vantaa.

The division of labor between the brothers, their friend who acted as a decoy, and the man who shot the victim was assessed in the Court of Appeal.

In their thirties according to their own words, the brothers were indebted to the victim during a joint trip. According to the brothers, the debt was 30,000 euros, which the brothers’ mother had also taken out a loan to pay.

According to the brothers, the victim who collected the debt had repeatedly threatened, pressured and abused one of the brothers in order to get his money.

On the day of the crime, the brothers had met their friend who acted as a decoy and the man who became the shooter at a gas station. In the meeting, violence against the victim was planned.

One of the brothers had ordered that the violence should be so violent that the victim would be “fed with a straw for two weeks”.

Then the victim was lured to the meeting place under the guise of snuff shops.

The place on top, the victim had first hit one of the brothers on the head. After that, the shooter had come to threaten the victim with a gun.

The victim fled to his car, whereupon the man shot the victim three times while he was inside the car. One of the bullets entered through an open interior window and pierced the victim’s thigh. The victim suffered a severe muscle injury as a result.

The one who shot the victim, born in 1988 Dimitri Allan Langström, was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for aggravated assault in the district court of Eastern Uusimaa. He has a previous criminal record.

The victim was convicted of assault because he hit one of the brothers.

The brothers were also convicted of aggravated assault and the man who acted as a decoy was convicted of aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Brothers and the man who acted as a decoy appealed their sentences to the Court of Appeal. They pleaded that they had not agreed to shoot the victim and could not influence the course of events in the parking lot.

The Court of Appeal found that the brothers and the third man had carried out a joint plan. Nor had the brothers previously forbidden the shooter to use a “longer hand”.

The Court of Appeal did not change the sentences, but reduced the prison sentences of both brothers by half a year. The explanations show that the brothers had no previous prison sentences and are in permanent employment.

Born in 1993 Janne Juhani Henriksson and born in 1992 Teemu Johan Henriksson were each sentenced to a two-year suspended prison sentence.

The punishment of the man who was born in 1991 and acted as a decoy bird was reduced to a suspended prison sentence of one year and four months.

The victim was ordered to pay 4,000 euros for the severe muscle injury, 2,500 euros for the injuries, 4,000 euros for the traumatic stress disorder, 4,000 euros for the attempted murder, a good 900 euros for medical expenses and 1,000 euros for car repair costs.