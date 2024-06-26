Judgments | The court dismissed Milan Jaff’s charge of aggravated child rape

Judgments|The Court of Appeal ended up rejecting Jaffi’s charge, because the victim had only identified Jaffi as the perpetrator months after the act, and there are also other uncertainties associated with the identification.

Helsinki the court of appeal has overturned a conviction for several violent crimes Milan Jaffe conviction for aggravated child rape.

Jaff had previously received a prison sentence of more than two years for the aggravated child rape of a minor girl and the rape of an adult woman. The Court of Appeal upheld the basic rape sentence given by the district court.

According to the Court of Appeal, the girl had been the victim of a sexual crime in 2019. However, the charge was dismissed, because the victim had only identified Jaff as the perpetrator months after the act, and there are other uncertainties associated with the identification.

The Court of Appeal sentenced Jaff to an unconditional prison sentence of one year and two months.

