Judgments | The couple who published nude photos of celebrities were sentenced to pay huge compensations

The couple who published nude photos of Finnish celebrities was convicted in the district court of Turku.

Photographer from Turku and his artist wife were convicted of gross defamation and gross dissemination of information infringing private life.

The photographer, born in 1974, and his wife, born in 1974, both received a suspended prison sentence of one year and two months. In addition, they were sentenced to 80 hours of community service.

In addition, they were sentenced to pay each of the five interested parties EUR 8,000 in compensation for suffering, as well as the legal and legal costs of each interested party. In total, the couple will have to pay around 74,000 euros.

The court heard the case behind closed doors and declared the documents related to the trial secret, except for the confidentiality order and the verdict.

Especially the roots of the criminal case go back more than ten years. The male photographer from Turku, born in 1974, worked for model agencies and took black and white photos of Finnish actors and other famous people. The man also took pictures for his own art projects.

The pictures were taken in studio conditions and with the permission of the subjects.

The photographer and his wife, who was born in 1974, published nude photos on their own website apparently already from 2009.

Four the actress appearing in the pictures made a police investigation request for the pictures published online in 2014.

According to the actors, the photographer had published the pictures without permission. The photographer did not remove all the photos despite the requests, so the police who investigated the case applied to the Helsinki district court for an order for the internet operator to remove the photos from the photographer's website.

According to the couple, they had the copyright to the photos, so they could decide on the publication of the photos.

Those photographed disagreed. They had given the couple permission to use the photos they approved in the couple's own portfolio. However, those photographed had not given permission to publish the images freely online.

Nude photos of famous Finnish women started to spread from the couple's website to other parts of the web.

The subjects also said that the couple also published so-called test prints on their website, which the subjects had not approved.

A couple were charged with gross fraud, disseminating information that violates private life, and copyright infringement in 2017. The court proceedings had to be canceled several times, as the couple could not be reached. Finally, the district court imprisoned the couple in absentia in September 2019.

The police arrested them in November, and the trial began behind closed doors in December 2019.

The district court sentenced the couple to one year and two months of suspended prison terms for gross defamation and gross dissemination of information that violates private life. In addition, the court ordered 60 hours of community service for both.

The crimes took place between 2012 and 2016.

The charges of gross fraud were dismissed, because according to the court, the publication of the pictures was not motivated by the pursuit of financial gain.

The Court of Appeal of Turku gave its verdict in the case in the spring of last year. The Court of Appeal upheld the couple's conditional prison sentences and changed the amounts of compensation awarded to the parties involved. The couple had to pay compensation for suffering and other compensation to seven victims for around 200,000 euros.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal is legally binding.

Public according to diary information, the couple was now sentenced for crimes that took place between 2018 and 2020.

The verdict is possibly related to the same photos, although there is no certainty about this due to the confidentiality of the processing.

In November 2018, a notice was sent to several media outlets, according to which the nude photos taken by the couple have been published in a new online exhibition, the themes of which were, among other things, freedom of speech and censorship.

The release also said that two exhibitions of the pictures will be held, one of which will be in Amsterdam.