Judgments | The couple tried to get almost 25,000 euros to Russia in a bra and in a car – they were sentenced to suspended prison terms

According to the district court’s verdict, the couple was crossing the border to Russia in September 2022, when 24,600 euros were found in their possession during the departure inspection.

Russian A couple who lived in St. Petersburg has received a verdict in the Kymenlaakso District Court for trying to cross the border between Finland and Russia with hidden cash in defiance of sanctions.

According to the district court’s verdict, the couple was crossing the border to Russia in September 2022, when 24,600 euros were found in their possession during the departure inspection. Of the amount, 10,000 euros were hidden in the headrests of the couple’s car and 14,600 euros in the woman’s bra.

Based on court documents, the couple has nationalities of several different countries.

EU countries the export of currencies to Russia has been prohibited, unless the money is for personal use.

The defendants denied the crime in court and pleaded, among other things, that the money was for their own use. A 36-year-old man and woman were sentenced to a five-month suspended prison sentence for a serious regulatory crime.