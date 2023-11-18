Judgments | The couple swore their vows and moved in together: Then the woman’s “enslavement” began

A restraining order was imposed on the man after he repeatedly threatened his spouse. According to the man, the woman hit herself when she was nervous.

Western Uusimaa the district court ordered a restraining order against a man who repeatedly threatened his spouse.

The woman had arrived in Finland at the end of 2019 and met a man a few years later. A month later, they got married unofficially, and she got pregnant right after.

According to the woman, things started to go badly. The man’s concept of love was “slavery”. The man had told the woman to wear a scarf and cook, even though he was never satisfied with the food.

The woman had had to flee to a shelter several times. However, she returned to the man because he apologized and the woman believed that he would change.

In June 2023, the couple had a dispute over Kela’s benefits, and the woman decided to go to a shelter.

The woman said that the man strangled and hit her so that a tooth came out. No criminal report had been made on the case and it was not dealt with in court.

Man denied everything himself. According to the man, the woman started hitting herself when she got nervous.

However, the court reviewed, among other things, a message sent by the man, in which the man threatened to stomp on the heads of the woman and her child and wipe their dignity to the ground.

In addition to that, there was a recording of a conversation in which the man threatened to hurt the woman with something “stronger than hitting”.

The district court considered it likely that the man would continue to harass the woman or even commit a crime against the woman without a restraining order.

The man appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing.