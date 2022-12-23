Judgments | The couple moved away and left their dog to die of hunger and thirst

The couple knew their dog was dead, but they didn’t take its body away. It was not found until the following year. The court convicted both of them for a gross animal protection crime.

Couple moved away but left behind his three dogs. After this, one dog was so badly neglected in its feeding and care that it died.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal gave its decision on the matter on the eve. A man and a woman were sentenced to suspended prison terms for a gross animal protection crime, but the woman’s sentence was slightly reduced due to the district court’s proceedings.

Thirty the couple left the family’s apartment in Kerava with their child in the spring of 2018.

The family’s three dogs were left in the apartment. One of them was a rescue dog brought from abroad in the same year. It was locked away from the other two dogs in one room.

A man who stayed nearby visited the apartment to take care of two other dogs, but not every day. The third dog was owned by the woman, and the man later pleaded in court that it should not have been his responsibility. He said he fed the dog once.

The woman visited and sometimes stayed at the house in the summer and took care of the dog. Her understanding was that the man took care of all the animals while he was away.

In August, the man noticed that the dog had died. At this point, the other two dogs were removed from the apartment, but the body of the third was not. It was not found in the apartment until the following year.

The investigations revealed that the dog had been without proper care and exercise for a long time before his death. It was extremely thin, its claws had grown long, and it had painful wounds in its stomach. It was dehydrated and starving.

In the district court of Itä-Uusimaa, both of the couple denied the charges in 2020.

The court found that both were responsible for the well-being of the dogs and had caused great suffering to the deceased animal with their indifference. Therefore, each received a seven-month suspended sentence and a ban on keeping animals, which was imposed on the woman for life, because she already had a conviction related to horses.

Woman appealed to the Court of Appeal. She pleaded that she had taken care of the deceased animal herself and did not know that the man had not done the same.

According to the prosecutor, this could not be invoked because the woman had seen the poor condition of the animal only days before its death. The apartment was full of dog urine and feces.

The court held that the woman was responsible for her dog as its owner. The court also did not find it credible that he would not have noticed the animal’s miserable condition. The crime title was made outrageous by the dog’s long-lasting suffering.

However, the woman’s sentence was reduced by a month, because the court considered that the man’s guilt in the case was even clearer than her.

The woman was still banned from keeping animals, but for ten years and no longer for life.