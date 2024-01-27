Judgments | The couple lured men to “Nanna” in Etu-Töölö and took the money as soon as the victim was naked

The couple lured men to an apartment in Helsinki's Etu-Töölö for paid sex. Then the men were forced into the yard in half-clothes.

Couple tricked men by luring them to have sex with “Nanna” in Helsinki's Etu-Töölö. The purpose was to take the money from the men who were already partially undressed.

A man and a woman committed three frauds in May 2023. All the victims were men who arrived at an apartment in Töölö with the intention of having sex for a fee with a woman they met on a messaging app.

First the victim arrived at the woman's place with 350 euros. The victim was already undressing when the couple's husband appeared in the apartment and started threatening the victim.

The victim tried to quickly get dressed and flee the scene. The man of the couple started pushing and shouting at the victim, who was able to escape into the stairwell. In Crabu, the violence continued, as the man hit the victim in the upper body with, among other things, a crowbar.

Also the second victim lost 350 euros to the couple.

The woman was opposite the victim at the apartment, where the man also arrived and scared the victim out of the apartment before he could get his money back.

A payment of one hundred euros had been agreed with the third victim. Once again, the husband of the couple appeared at the apartment as soon as the notes had changed hands.

The man drove the victim out of the apartment with a knife, threatening to kill him. The woman also shouted threats.

A couple was also charged with a robbery in April 2023. The crime took place near Lidl in Myyrmäki, Vantaa.

The couple confronted the victim in the store, grabbed the victim's jacket, cornered him and demanded money from the victim.

The two took out knives and threatened the victim with violence if he did not hand over his bag and money to the couple. As a catch, the couple received 50 euros.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the person born in 1992 Antti Oskari from Uusi-Hakala for aggravated robbery, three counts of fraud, assault and unlawful threatening to two and a half years in prison.

Husband's spouse, born in 1999 Aino Marianna Uusi-Hakala was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for aggravated robbery, three counts of fraud and assault.

Both the couple and the prosecutor appealed the sentences. The couple's punishments did not change in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.