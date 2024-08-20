Judgments | The couple broke into a home in Helsinki with bolt cutters and took diamonds

Judgments|The robbers broke the key box in the yard, and broke into the apartment at night.

Helsinki native the couple broke into a home in Helsinki’s Kalasatama in the middle of the night. The burglary was done with bolt cutters from the key box kept in the yard. The occupants of the home were not at home at the time.

The couple received unconditional prison terms for the thefts committed during the burglary

The court considered that the act was outrageous because it showed planning, the loot was considerable and the apartment was broken into at night.

Thieves got more than 46,000 euros worth of computers, watches, jewelry and two people’s bank cards and bank IDs. After this, a total of around 16,000 euros had been transferred from bank accounts to a third person’s account with numerous cash withdrawals.

The owners got back only one Tissot brand wristwatch and part of the cash. Other property was lost.

The man from the convicted couple received an unconditional prison sentence of one year and one month.

The woman was sentenced to 11 months in prison because, in addition to aggravated theft, she was also convicted of aggravated payment instrument fraud. The woman appealed to the Court of Appeal, but the Court of Appeal did not lower the sentence.

The person to whose account the money was transferred received a fine for money laundering.