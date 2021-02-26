Judgments The conviction of the Kamppi shooter was shortened – attempts at murder were mitigated by attempts at killing

The Court of Appeal did not consider the crimes as a whole to be aggravated.

Helsinki the court of appeal reduced the sentence of the man who shot in Kamppi in the summer of 2019 to eight years.

According to a statement from the Court of Appeal, the homicides involved three attempted killings. The man was sentenced to co-punishment among them, along with three other crimes.

The Helsinki District Court had previously convicted Gazmend Hajdarin Sentenced to 10 years in prison for three attempted murder.

The case concerns a shooting in July 2019 in Kamppi. The convict opened fire in the afternoon amidst heavy traffic.

The Court of Appeal held that the acts were committed with a serious general danger. Unlike the District Court, the Court of Appeal considers, however, that the acts as a whole should not be regarded as aggravating.

Doomed fired several shots with a handgun on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, at the intersection of Ruoholahdenkatu and Hietalahdenkatu. Bullets were fired at three men, two of whom were hit. The victims survived the situation.

According to a statement from the Court of Appeal, in two of the acts, the man had fired shots at the two victims who had run away on the street. In the third attempted murder, the convict had shot the victim who had landed in the back seat of the car and hit him in the thigh with a knife.

The Court of Appeal did not consider the act particularly brutal or cruel.

All parties are from the same city, Kosovo. According to the prosecutor, there was some kind of family dispute behind the shooting.