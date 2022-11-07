Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Judgments | The charges against the street gangs for attempted murder were overturned in the district court

November 7, 2022
The man from Espoo, born in 1997, received a sentence of more than four years for, among other things, attempted murder.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has dismissed the charges of attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place in August 2021 in Leinelänkaar, Vantaa. The district court convicted four men of other crimes, the most serious of which was for attempted murder.

Born in 1997 Zakarie Abdi Mohamed was sentenced to a total of four years and two months in prison for attempted murder, firearms offenses and driving a vehicle without a license.

The District Court ended up dismissing the charges against the leader of the Helsinki gang Milan Jaffia against. According to the verdict, it was not shown in court that Jaff had fired a shotgun at the Espoo people’s car at the scene. According to the verdict, the screen was not enough to find out who actually fired the shotgun.

The prosecutor demanded a 10-year prison sentence for Jaffi.

A total of 9 men were indicted for attempted murder and other crimes.

