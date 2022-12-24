Judgments | The captain grabbed the conscript by the breasts when he did not tell his name – convicted of assault

The captain of the Air Force Academy was convicted of assault when he grabbed a conscript by the chest at the end of 2019.

Helsinki the court of appeals upheld the earlier verdict of the Kanta-Häme district court for assaulting a conscript.

In October 2020, the Kanta-Häme district court handed down sentences to the captain of the Air Force School and the officer corpsman, when a scuffle broke out between them in the Defense Forces area.

Case happened at the Air Force School in Jyväskylä at the end of 2019, when the officer cadet was leaving in his own car for the Christmas holidays.

At that time, the captain of the Air Force Academy had noticed that there were a total of six people in the car of the officer corps in the parking lot. The captain had walked up to the car and pointed out the overload.

However, the car did not move when the sixth person was on board, but he left the place on foot.

After this, the officer who was the driver had driven to another parking lot with the intention of picking up the belongings of the passenger who got out of the car there. The passenger in question was not inside the car and was not about to board it.

However, the captain had come to the car again under the impression that the officer’s crew was about to take an extra passenger on board.

Exasperated by the situation, the captain had ordered the officer several times to get out of the car and tell his name. However, the officer corps did not obey, but asked the captain to clarify what the situation was about.

When the captain shouted, the officer had raised his left hand to protect his face. However, the captain had interpreted this to mean that the officer’s uniform was trying to cover up his nameplate.

After that, the captain grabbed the collar of the officer’s jacket through the window and pulled the name tag from the clothes.

Finally, the officer got out of the car and told the captain his name and unit.

District court considered the captain guilty of assaulting another soldier, for which he was sentenced to a 20-day fine.

Officer Kokela did not suffer pain or injuries from the situation. However, the district court considered that the captain’s conduct was capable of weakening discipline and disrupting military order, and the act cannot therefore be considered minor. The reason was that it was a situation between two people in a military position, the captain’s position as a regular staff trainer, and the fact that several conscripts were there to monitor the situation.

Officer Kokelas, on the other hand, was guilty of the inappropriate behavior of a soldier, because he stayed in the car and did not give his name despite the captain’s requests. For this he was fined ten days.

The captain demanded from the Court of Appeal that the charge of assault be dismissed. However, the Court of Appeal did not change the verdict.