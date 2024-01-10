Judgments | The bus driver continued his journey on Helsinki's Itäväylä, although the passenger was left behind

The driver in his sixties continued on the Itäväylä route, even though the passenger who got off the night bus was trapped under the tires.

A bus the driver was sentenced to suspended imprisonment because he ran over a passenger on the bus in Kulosaari, Helsinki. The run-over happened at night at a bus stop in October 2021.

From the bar the man who was returning was taking the night bus home. The man got off at a stop on Itäväylä, but immediately after getting off the bus he realized that he had left his cell phone on the bus.

The man immediately tried to get back on the bus: he tried to get the bus to open the doors, but the bus started moving.

The man, who at the time of the incident was about two alcohols drunk, started running next to the bus. He waved his other hand to get the driver's attention. The man admitted to hitting the side of the bus with his other hand.

Its after that the man fell and got under the bus. The bus ran over the man's legs. The man himself could not describe how this happened, but he received contusions, bruises and fractures to his foot.

The bus continued its journey and left the injured man lying at the bus stop.

The bus driver denied even noticing the man. However, during the police interrogation, the driver had said that he had seen the passenger who had left the ride fall, but then stood up.

One of the passengers had tried to come and tell the driver about what had happened, but the driver had not understood the passenger.

A witness who was a passenger on the bus said that several other passengers had asked the driver to stop after noticing a man running next to the bus.

According to the witness, the driver must have seen the man.

The passengers had panicked when the man fell and a crash was heard inside the bus, the witness described. The passengers called the police about the incident.

District court according to the report, the man himself contributed to the events by starting to run alongside the bus while intoxicated, but he would not have been injured if the bus had not started.

It is common, but not punishable, for the driver not to let a person running alongside the bus inside the bus, states the district court. According to the law, in this situation the driver should have used heightened caution and paid attention to the events at the stop.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the man who drove the bus, born in 1960, to 80 days of conditional imprisonment for endangering traffic safety, causing injury and fleeing traffic in road traffic.

The man's employer, Tammelund Transport, was ordered to compensate the victim 500 euros for the costs incurred in investigating the matter.

The verdict is final.

