Judgments | The burglar climbed in through the balcony at a height of three meters – relying on the fact that the balcony door was open

A man in his thirties broke into detached houses in Eastern Helsinki and got away with goods worth thousands of euros.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1986 to one year and three months in prison for three counts of aggravated theft, fraud and payment instrument fraud.

The man had broken into detached houses in eastern Helsinki at the end of 2021.

The man got jewelry, watches, electronics, lunch vouchers, branded clothes and sunglasses as loot from his burglary gigs. All in all, the value of the stolen property was tens of thousands of euros.

The man took the stolen property to a pawn shop. With the pawned items, he earned more than 2,000 euros.

In addition, the man withdrew thousands of euros from the bank account of a burglary victim.

Man admitted some of the charges.

A man had broken into a house by climbing onto the balcony of a detached house from the glass roof of the conservatory. According to the man, it was not an aggravated theft, because the door of the balcony, located at a height of three meters, was unlocked.

According to the court, there was no access to the balcony except with special cunning. The court considered that it was a burglary.

A man had a previous criminal history. According to the district court, the man had started his criminal activities abroad and then moved to Finland.

In addition to the unconditional prison sentence, the man was ordered to pay compensation to the victims, in addition to the stolen property, for mental suffering, lost work time and repair costs.

The verdict is final.