Judgments | The brothers robbed a man in Kontula for a backpack

In their twenties the brothers forcibly usurped a backpack from a man who came to the Kontula shopping center.

According to the brothers, the backpack belonged to the older brother, but according to the court, this did not sound credible based on the evidence. As loot, the men got an old tablet computer, a phone, a jacket and a wallet with permission cards related to the victim's work.

In the situation recorded on surveillance cameras, you can see how the brothers hit and kick the victim, who is sometimes on the ground. The act took place around the Kontula shopping center in July 2020.

After the robbery, the victim was assaulted by two other men.

Judgment according to one of the abusers saw the man and ran to catch him. The man threw the victim who had just been robbed to the ground and kicked him.

After this, another man present also started kicking the victim lying on the ground and jumped on him. The verdict did not reveal a reason or motivation for the violence.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced one of the brothers to eight months and the other to five months' conditional imprisonment for the robbery. The younger brother appealed his sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which did not grant permission for further proceedings.

The men who assaulted the victim were sentenced to an 80-day fine and eight-month suspended prison sentences for assault.