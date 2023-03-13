Judgments | The boy was fooling around on a city bike in Malmi, Helsinki – The verbal abuse that started from that led to violence

A 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man got into an argument in Helsinki’s Malmi in the summer. The dispute started with fooling around on a city bike.

Helsinki the district court convicted a minor boy and a middle-aged man of assaults.

The two fought at Malmi in June 2021.

The boy and the man had an argument about Alepa bikes. According to a bystander, the boy had been “fooling around on bikes all day”. The boy and the man’s entourage had had a verbal altercation, as a result of which the police were also called to the scene.

When the police had left the scene, the teenager went to find out what happened with the man and his wife who were on the terrace of the restaurant.

This resulted in a scuffle. Both fell to the ground in the midst of a fight. The boy kicked and punched the man lying on the ground, who momentarily lost consciousness.

The man was delivered to the hospital. He had various bruises on his face and body.

Both the parties denied that they were guilty of assault. The man himself did not remember anything about the events.

Based on the testimonies of the witnesses and the medical certificate, the district court considered that both were guilty of assault.

A man born in 1987 was sentenced to a 20-day fine for assault.

The boy, born in 2006, was sentenced to a 40-day suspended prison sentence for assault committed as a young person.

The boy appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.