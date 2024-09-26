Judgments | The boy stabbed his mother during morning coffee – The father shot the boy to death

Judgments|The court dismissed the father’s charge of manslaughter. According to the court, the boy, who suffered from substance abuse and mental health problems, was in a psychotic state at the time of the incident.

Southern Ostrobothnia the district court has rejected the homicide charge in the case where a man shot his adult son. The prosecutor applied for the man to be punished for manslaughter, but according to the court, the act was a permissible act of emergency protection.

The indictment was about events in June 2022. The boy, who suffered from substance abuse and mental health problems, had slept on the couch at his parents’ the night before.

The mother said that in the morning, at the coffee table, the boy suddenly started yelling at her and calling her a whore and a calf, among other things. Then the boy got a knife from the kitchen, drove his mother into the bathroom and started stabbing her.

The father struggled with the boy to get the knife away. They wrestled on the floor and the father hit the boy hard on the temple, but this had no effect on the boy. Also wounded by the knife, the father ran to another room and retrieved a revolver, with which he fatally shot the son.

To the court the mother said that the situation came as a complete surprise to her. Although the boy had previously been violent towards his father and brother after using drugs, he had never hurt his mother and she did not know how to fear him.

During the attack, the mother said several times that she said “mom here, stop”, but it had no effect on the boy. Both parents described their son as being in another world.

According to the district court, based on the evidence, it was obvious that the boy was in a psychotic state at the time of the incident. According to the death certificate, he was also under the influence of amphetamine.

“He has been completely beyond the reach of reason and, due to amphetamines, numb to pain, which is proven by the fact that (the father’s) strong blow to the temple had no effect,” the judgment reads.

The right according to the father had a justified reason to believe that the mother’s life was in serious and immediate danger in the situation.

“(The mother) was covered in blood based on the photographs and, as is evident from the photographs and the doctor’s report, she had received several potentially dangerous stab wounds, which miraculously had not led to the most serious injuries — it is natural that (the father) has resorted to the weapon in question when noticed that he can’t handle his younger and physically stronger son”, who is obviously in a psychotic state.

According to the father, he intended to shoot the boy in the shoulder, but the bullet hit 20 centimeters lower.

The court considered that, in the fast-moving situation, the father did not have time to look for a less dangerous but sufficiently effective astalo in the kitchen or elsewhere in the house. Thus, it had been a matter of permitted emergency protection.

The district court gave its verdict on Tuesday.