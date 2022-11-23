Judgments | The body hung in the trunk of a car in Espoo for more than two months – the court upheld the murder verdict

A 42-year-old man killed another man by slitting his throat with a kitchen knife. The Court of Appeal upheld the life sentence for murder.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the murder that took place in Kannelmäki, Helsinki, in October 2019.

42 years old Sami Aleksanteri Grönfors killed a man born in 1993 by cutting his throat with a kitchen knife. Before the stabbing, he had given the victim a large amount of gamma butyrolactone, or varnish in street parlance.

Grönfors appealed against the murder sentence given by the district court and demanded that the sentence be reduced to manslaughter. According to the Court of Appeal, the act was “execution-type” and it shows a determined and clear attempt to kill. The convict also has other convictions in his background, including a previous manslaughter conviction for a manslaughter in 2002.

The motive for the act was jealousy, as the perpetrator had found out on the same day that the victim was in an intimate relationship with his female friend. According to the witness, when the perpetrator arrived at the apartment where he was killed, he said that “if the woman cheats, then one of them will die”.

Foul play is exceptional, because the perpetrators lost the body after the body had been moved in the back of the car from Kannelmäki to Espoo. The car was towed away due to improper parking.

The body in the back of the Volvo was finally found after two and a half months at the depot of the city of Espoo in Ämmäsuo. The police had tracked down the car after eavesdropping on the suspect’s conversations.

The victim had been reported missing before the discovery.

In addition to the main perpetrator, men born in 1997 and 1974 received sentences for deprivation of liberty in the district court.

Read more: The body that came with the wrongly parked car lingered in the city depot in Espoo for more than a month – the murderer gets a life sentence