Judgments The awkward chairman was secretly fired in a housing association in Espoo – Displaced resident took the matter to court

The former chairman of the board considered his ousting illegal. However, the Western Uusimaa District Court dismissed the former chairman’s action.

Espoo the board of directors of the housing association exceptionally ousted its chairman in the middle of the 2020 term.

The incumbent chairman was not invited to attend the three-person board meeting, but the meeting was held in secret. The meeting decided to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to change the Board of Directors in January 2020.

The ousted chairman ruled that the matter had been acted unlawfully and took the matter to court, seeking the annulment of the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

However, the district court ruled that the decision was lawful and dismissed the action of the ousted president.

Housing company the gap between the three-member government began to crack a few months after its inaugural meeting.

In January 2020, the other two members of the Board of Directors met without notifying the Chairman of the place, time or matters to be discussed. At the meeting, they decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting. The list of issues to be decided at the meeting included the election of a new board.

The Extraordinary General Meeting ousted the former Chairman.

The chairman was not invited to a board meeting because, according to the housing association, the chairman fights one shareholder against all of the company’s decisions and decision-makers. According to the housing association, it was practically impossible to do things together with him, and therefore the company has to get a new board.

The ousted chairman considered the decisions of the general meeting to be invalid because he did not consider it to be legally convened. This was due to the fact that he was not at the Board meeting to decide to convene the Annual General Meeting, according to the ousted chairman.

However, the ousted chairman was present at the general meeting, spoke at the meeting and expressed his dissenting opinion.

At the beginning of the Annual General Meeting, he gave a long speech and distributed a press release to the participants stating that the Board of Directors had not acted as required by law when convening the Annual General Meeting.

District Court The former chairman should have been given the opportunity to attend the Board meeting at which it was decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting, even though the Board had otherwise had a quorum.

However, the court held that the procedural error did not affect the outcome of the decisions taken by the general meeting and that the decisions were not null and void. According to the law, all shareholders have been present at the points requiring resolutions and have been able to influence the content of the resolutions if they so wish.

The court did not consider the election of a new government null and void.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety last November. In its decision issued last Thursday, the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings.

The former President, who brought the action, will have to pay the costs of both parties, which totaled more than EUR 38 000.

