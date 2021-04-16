Judgments The 30-year-old Espoo man preyed on some young girls: a total of 43 victims were identified

The Helsinki Court of Appeal ended up considering the man’s actions aggravated with regard to the sexual exploitation of nine children.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal has given its decision in the Espoo Exploitation Series. The Court of Appeals changed the man’s sentence by aggravating nine convictions for basic child sexual abuse.

However, the Court of Appeal did not increase the man’s sentence.

The case concerns a wide range of sexual offenses against children, for which the Western Uusimaa District Court ruled in January 2020.

The district court convicted a Espoo resident born in 1990 at that time Kemal Altunasin imprisonment for four years and three months.

The man was then blamed for the sexual exploitation of 36 children, an attempt to sexually exploit a child, the dissemination of a sexual offense image, and the possession of a child depicting a sexual offense.

Doomed search for your victim through social media on Instagram and Snapchat, among others.

The crimes took place in 2017–2019. A total of 43 victims were legally identifiable and were 8 to 14-year-old girls at the time of the crimes.

In these conversations, the man asked the victims for nude material and sent similar material to them.

In its decision, the Court of Appeal ended up considering the actions of the convict in nine indictments to be aggravated, as the perpetrator had persuaded the victims to take an active part and use the means in their own exploitation. This, according to the Court of Appeal, has undoubtedly increased the shame experienced by the children.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal also speaks in favor of the fact that the perpetrator has systematically recorded the material received from the victims without the victims’ knowledge and transferred the material to his computer.

The man did not meet his victims face to face. However, he had suggested a meeting with at least some of the victims. Espoo has been marked as the scene of all the crimes, but the victims are from all over Finland.

Crimes came to the police, in January 2019, when police contacted one of the victims’ parents.

According to the report, an unknown male person had approached the whistleblower’s 9-year-old child on Instagram by sending him sexual material.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found the author’s material on the phone and computer of the messages sent by the victims.

In addition, CAM material downloaded from the Internet was found on the author’s computer, i.e., image and video material depicting child abuse.