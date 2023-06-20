Judgments | The 21-year-old stabbed a man in front of Oodi with a knife he got from a minor

The man in his twenties had only been on parole for two months before the stabbing last summer.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the Helsinki District Court for the aggravated assault that occurred in July 2022 in front of the central library Oodi.

A man born in 2002 stabbed a man born in 1993 at the end of an argument.

The dispute started when the man was hanging out with his 16-year-old friend in front of Oodi. An outsider had arrived to challenge the dispute.

During the fight, the challenger had taken something from his pocket, which caused the man to back off for a moment. The court could not be sure whether it was a knife, but the court concluded that it was a cigarette lighter. Events were evaluated from surveillance camera recordings.

The victim, born in 1993, arrived while the argument was already underway and hit the man with a necklace.

A man born in 2002 received a bladed weapon from his underage friend during a fight and stabbed the victim with it.

Helsinki the district court sentenced Chada Con Salmenkylän for aggravated assault and possession of an object capable of harming another to three years in prison.

According to the court, a fair punishment would have been two years and 6 months, but the man had been released on parole just two months before the incident. The residual sentence imposed on the man increased the length of the sentence.

The man’s 16-year-old friend was sentenced to one year and two months’ probation for aggravated assault as a young person and possession of an object capable of harming another as a young person.

The court saw that the handing over of the edged weapon was very essential for the whole.

The victim, born in 1993, and the man who started the dispute, born in 1996, were sentenced to daily fines for assault.