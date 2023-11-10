Judgments | The 18-year-old murdered his friend in the Prisma parking lot in the middle of the day

The District Court of Pirkanmaa has given its decision in the murder trial of Lielahti Prisma.

To Tampere The sentence for the fatal stabbing in Lielahti was given on Friday. Recently turned 19 Markus Mikael Selin was convicted of murdering his friend.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment. The court considered the act particularly brutal and cruel.

The stabbing happened when the man was 18 years old. An offender under the age of 21 is considered a young offender. A young person sentenced to life imprisonment can be released from prison after 10 years at the earliest. If he had been 21 at the time of the crime, he could be released from prison after 12 years.

The matter was discussed for the first time in the district court of Pirkanmaa already in April. The prosecutor justified the murder charge with the fact that, according to the prosecutor, the act was done with solid deliberation and in a particularly brutal manner. The prosecutor considered the act as a whole outrageous.

The man himself admitted the killing but denied the murder. According to him, the act was not done with solid deliberation or in a particularly brutal or cruel manner.

There were more than 15 stabbings.

An interim verdict was already given in the case, in which it was found that the young man had acted in the manner described by the prosecutor. The man had requested access to a mental state examination and the court ordered him there. The final result of the state of mind survey came in November. The man was found to have been guilty at the time of the events.

The stabbing that led to the death of the young man took place in the circled area next to the ramp of the parking garage. There were several eyewitnesses to the event. The photo was taken after the events and the vehicles are not related to the incident.

Foul play occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The perpetrator of the murder had been drinking throughout the day. At noon, he bought a knife from Prisma in Lielahti with cash. At three o’clock in the afternoon, a friend who became a victim of a homicide joined the man. Later, a third young man also joined them.

The trio moved together in an old Saab. The victim was driving the car and the stabber was sitting in the front seat. They stopped in the early evening before five in the Prisma parking lot in Lielahti, where the stabbing took place, when the victim helped the sick stabber out of the car. The man attacked the helper. The young man sitting in the back seat shouted for help and called the emergency center.

The murder took place at a time when there were many people on the move. One of the witnesses was a man who had seen the youths wrestling near his car. He saw the knife and went to his car, which he then moved further away. The woman who drove out of the ramp of the parking garage also saw the events and heard the screams.

The stabbing was not recorded on the surveillance cameras, but soon after the security guards arrived and the cameras were directed to the side of the ramp. The stabber was also injured when the victim managed to get hold of the knife and hit him.

In the interim verdict, it was stated that the man had previously been interested in school murders and on the day of the incident had looked through the preliminary investigation protocol of the Kauhajoki school murder. He had also “flirted with the idea” of stabbing someone before the stabbing.