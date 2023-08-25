Judgments | The 16-year-old attacked an acquaintance in front of Oodi and cut the boy’s stomach open

A man born in 2005 committed several violent crimes over the course of a year: he stabbed his girlfriend and an acquaintance in Helsinki.

In June 2021 Helsinki Central Library A dangerous situation was seen in front of Oodi, when a 16-year-old boy stabbed a friend in the stomach with a knife. The 17-year-old victim was seriously injured in the situation, as the wound was extensive and required surgical treatment.

According to the verdict, the victim and the perpetrator had previously had an argument and the defendant had accused the victim of talking bad about his mother.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a young man born in 2005 to five years in prison for attempted murder and numerous other violent crimes.

The court considered the act exceptionally serious and considered the victim’s survival a pure coincidence. Because of the act, the victim had to stop his sports and decided not to move to the capital region.

HS does not publish the name of the minor offender.

From June the stabbing was preceded by numerous other violent confrontations. According to the district court’s verdict, the man was guilty of three crimes of assault, two robberies and illegal threats as a minor.

About a year earlier, the convict had met his girlfriend at the time. The 14-year-old girl had been worried about her then 15-year-old boyfriend and met him near the center of Helsinki. The couple had argued when the boy had pulled the girl aside behind a bush and cut the girl in the stomach with a knife. The cut was a superficial wound.

Next during the year, the boy was guilty of two robberies and, in connection with them, also assaults. In the same crime group, a young man born in 2003 was also sentenced to over a year in prison for robbery.

Both appealed their sentences to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal upheld the sentence of a man born in 2003. The court ended up reducing the main perpetrator’s sentence for stabbing his girlfriend to basic assault and reducing the sentence.

However, the Court of Appeal ended up increasing the man’s sentence for attempted murder, so the sentence he received did not change.