Judgments | Teenage boys robbed their peers at the Helsinki train station – The kicking continued until the victim handed over his phone’s access code

Judgments|A teenager robbed two young people he didn’t know of a cell phone and headphones.

Teenage boys violently robbed another teenager’s cell phone at the Helsinki train station. The district court of Helsinki sentenced the boy, born in 2008, to nine months of conditional imprisonment for two robberies committed as a young person.

The boy, born in 2007, was sentenced to a seven-month suspended sentence for one robbery committed as a young person.

Robbery happened around Christmas in 2023. At the time of the crime, 15- and 16-year-old teenage boys, together with a third person, stole a phone from a 15-year-old boy they didn’t know before at the Helsinki train station.

According to the victim, a group of boys approached him and asked if he would smoke a cloud with them. After the boy answered in the affirmative, the group moved to a remote place.

One of the boys hit the victim on the head so that he fell down. After that, the boys stole the mobile phone from the victim. The boys kicked the victim, who was lying on the ground, for so long that he gave them the access code of his phone.

After receiving the code, the gang of boys left the place with the stolen property.

According to court documents, the violence caused the victim pain, bruises on the lower legs and upper limbs, and redness on the arms and head.

District court also sentenced the younger boy for the robbery in January of this year.

Together with another person, the boy stopped a young man who was previously unknown to them, who was on his way to the train station, and demanded headphones from him. When the victim refused to hand over the headphones, the boy put his hand behind his pants, implying that he had a bladed weapon or other weapon there. As a result, the victim handed over his headphones to the boy.

Next, the boy asked if the victim had any money with him. The victim answered in the negative. The boy threatened to search her pockets to make sure. Another person who was with the boy watched the situation from a close distance.

The boy and another person forced the victim to turn off the positioning of the headphones on his phone and left the place with the headphones.

The events were recorded on the train station’s surveillance cameras.

In the year The boy born in 2008 must compensate 1,000 euros for the suffering and 149.95 euros as compensation for the goods to the young person whose headphones he stole. In addition, he will have to pay the victim’s legal costs.

In addition, both boys will jointly and severally pay the boy whose phone they stole 600 euros for pain and suffering.

The son, born in 2007, appealed the verdict to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but the Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings.

The judgment is not binding.