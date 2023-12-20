Judgments | Teenage boys in prison for the attempted murder of a 14-year-old in Vantaa – Another of the perpetrators filmed the violence directly on Snapchat

According to the police, in the attack that took place in Päiväkummu in Vantaa, it would have been possible for the victim to have died. The violence stopped when a woman driving by intervened.

Eastern Uusimaa On Wednesday, the district court sentenced two teenagers to unconditional prison sentences for attempted murder

According to the verdict, the 16- and 17-year-old boys attacked the victim, a 14-year-old boy, and stabbed him in Vantaa in October.

The stabbing happened on the street in the Päiväkumpu district on a Saturday afternoon in October. According to the district court, the victim and the 16-year-old accused had had an argument on the bus before the stabbing. The 14-year-old said that he started walking from the bus stop towards home, when the 16- and 17-year-olds followed him and attacked him.

District court according to which both defendants inflicted brutal violence on the victim.

The 17-year-old beat and kicked the victim lying on the ground, and the 16-year-old hit him with a bladed weapon a total of 13 times. The 17-year-old also filmed the violence directly on Snapchat.

The violence ended when a bystander woman driving by intervened. The police have said that the victim's death was very close.

16-year-old the accused completely denied the charges. The 17-year-old admitted that he had kicked and hit the victim and considered that he had committed no more than aggravated assault. He said he didn't realize the 16-year-old had stabbed the victim until the end of the act.

The district court considered that both defendants acted in the ways described in the charges and in agreement. According to the court, this was evidenced by a video filmed by a 17-year-old, which shows both defendants inflicting serious violence on the victim.

The court also did not find it credible that the 17-year-old accused would not have seen the 16-year-old stab the victim. The woman who intervened in the situation said that the 17-year-old walked away from the scene “coldly”.

The court sentenced the 16-year-old to three years and nine months in prison for attempted murder and drug crime as a young person. The 17-year-old received 2.5 years in prison for attempted murder and distributing violent footage as a young person.