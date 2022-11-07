Judgments | Teenage boys abused a child – The situation was captured on video

The district court found the 15- and 17-year-old boys guilty of gross assault in Rovaniemi.

Lapland the district court has sentenced two minor boys to eight months’ suspended imprisonment for gross assault committed as a young person.

The abuse took place in Rovaniemi this spring. One of the convicts was 17 and the other 15 at the time of the crime. The victim is several years younger than them.

A 14-year-old boy was also suspected of being involved in the violence, but he was not held criminally responsible due to his young age.

The teenage boys punched the victim in the face and one kicked him in the body. During the assault, the victim fell to the ground and also momentarily lost consciousness.

According to the indictment, the 14-year-old boy, who avoided criminal responsibility due to his age, had started the violence by hitting the victim in the face so that the victim had fallen to the ground. According to the prosecutor, he also urged two other boys to commit violence.

The witness who was there was told to describe the events. The video later went viral online.

The 17-year-old boy who kicked the victim denied the charge of aggravated assault and pleaded guilty to mild assault.

A 15-year-old boy punched the victim once in the face. He also denied aggravated assault, but admitted assault in a basic form.

Prosecutor according to the report, the young people single-mindedly “mutilated” the victim, and the act was done in a particularly brutal and cruel way, because the violence was directed at a defenseless child, who was cornered by several older young people.

According to the district court’s verdict, the assault must be considered to have been done in a particularly cruel way, because there were several assailants, and the victim, who was years younger than the perpetrators, had no chance to defend herself in the situation.

However, the district court did not consider the act particularly brutal. The district court justified this in its decision by the fact that instead of lying on the ground, the victim was already getting up at the point when he was kicked in the body.

Since there were several perpetrators and violence in many forms, and the perpetrators were aware of the description of the situation, the district court considered the act to have been gross even when judged as a whole.

The three boys were jointly and severally ordered to compensate the victim for suffering and other compensation totaling 11,177 euros.

The judgment given by the district court of Lapland is not legally binding.