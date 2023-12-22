Judgments | Suvela's homeless robber received a prison sentence

A homeless man in his thirties robbed the local K-Market in Espoo to pay off his debt.

Espoo The robbery of Suvela's K-Market was discussed in court. The crime took place in August 2021.

The man in his thirties was equipped with a beanie, face mask and sunglasses. The man marched into the store with a knife, and threatening the store clerk with a bladed weapon demanded the store clerk put the money in the bag.

The police caught the man shortly after the robbery.

Man admitted the robbery. The man said it was a whim when he was homeless thinking of a way to pay off his debt.

The man had previously committed several property crimes, and this was taken into account as a basis for aggravation when determining the punishment.

The West Uusimaa district court sentenced a man born in 1992 to one year and seven months in prison for robbery. In the punishment, two sentences handed down after the crime were committed were taken into account as a reduction.

The man was ordered to pay the woman who worked alone in the store 1,000 in compensation for suffering.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The judgment of the district court did not change in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.