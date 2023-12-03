Judgments | Surprise guests arrived in the yard of the house in Vihti: Soon two women were fighting with a wine bottle as a weapon

A man in his twenties was guilty of assault and several property crimes during the years 2020-2021.

Woman was abused in his own yard in Vihti in July 2020.

A couple in their twenties, a man and a woman, appeared at the victim’s door. They came to invite the victim, the woman who lived in the apartment, the man who was staying with them to celebrate. This led to a spat between the victim and the duo.

The argument soon turned physical. The woman hit the victim in the temple with a glass wine bottle. The victim became unconscious as a result. The victim was hit in the face with a bottle so that the bottle broke.

The victim was also punched in the face. As a result of the beating, the victim’s nose was broken.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a woman born in 1991 to three months’ suspended imprisonment for assault. Together with the man, he was ordered to pay 2,350 euros in damages to the victim of the abuse.

A man born in 1997 was sentenced to a four-month suspended prison term for assault, theft, two pinches and two counts of resisting a person maintaining order.

The man had repeatedly visited Prisma in Nummela as a thief.

When the man was caught with the baskets at the checkout, he used to threaten the store guards with injecting drugs and overdosing on fentanyl.

Judgments are legally binding.