Judgments | Standstill: Timo Tolkki, the former guitarist of the band Stratovarius, falsified the account statements he provided to Kela

Stratovarius band former guitarist Timo Tolkki has been sentenced in the Helsinki district court to a 45-day suspended prison sentence for fraud and forgery, says Stop.

According to Seikka, in 2020 Tolkki unjustifiably increased the subsistence allowance by more than 3,000 euros. Tolkki had hidden his income and the funds in his bank account from Kela. In addition, Tolkki had falsified the account statements he had delivered to Kela.

Tolkki has to pay back the subsistence allowance he received, 3,063 euros, Seiska writes. In addition, Tolk must pay a crime victim fee of 80 euros.

The judgment is not yet final.

