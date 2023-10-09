Judgments | Sexpo’s executive director was convicted of spying, acquitted of rape

Tommi Paalanen was fined 60 days.

Helsinki the district court released the executive director of the Sexpo foundation on Monday Tommi Paalanen on the charge of rape. However, he was sentenced to a 60-day fine for spying.

According to the district court’s public report, Paalanen and the person involved in the trial had agreed to have sex.

According to the public statement, Paalanen had sexual intercourse with the victim’s anus and filmed her sleeping naked.

The plaintiff denied that he had given consent to sexual contact with the anus and filming. According to Paalanen, they had the consent of the interested party.

On trial according to the public statement, witnesses were heard and written evidence was presented. According to the district court, the written evidence supported Paalanen’s story more than the victim’s story regarding the suspected rape.

According to the district court, the story of the person concerned alone is not reliable enough evidence for conviction of rape, when you take into account the other evidence presented in court. The charge of rape was therefore dismissed.

However, written evidence and personal testimony supported the charge of spying. According to the district court, Paalanen photographed the sleeping owner without permission.

Paalanen has a total of 3,360 euros to pay in daily fines. In addition, he has to compensate the victim five hundred euros for mental suffering.

Sexpo Foundation states on its website that it has been working since 1969 to promote sexual well-being in Finland. The activity covers various services such as counseling, therapy, consulting and training.

“We promote the realization of sexual freedom, equality and sexual rights and build a positive sexual culture. We support a pluralistic society, where the diversity of sexuality, gender and human relationships can flourish,” says the Sexpo foundation on its website.

Sexpo says that it aims to influence the public debate, the working culture of professionals and politics, and that it trains professionals in sexology, sexual health, sexual education and therapy work.