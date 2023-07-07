Friday, July 7, 2023
Judgments | Sentences were handed down to five professional soldiers of the Coastal Brigade for inappropriate treatment of conscripts

July 7, 2023
The longest sentence was a 60-day suspended prison sentence. The rest of the sentences were fines.

Western Uusimaa the district court has given its verdict in a case where a group of professional soldiers of the Coastal Brigade treated conscripts inappropriately. The most serious acts were physical violence.

A total of five professional soldiers were sentenced. The longest sentence was a 60-day suspended prison sentence. The rest of the sentences were fines.

The man in his twenties who received the longest sentence was considered guilty of several service crimes, two assaults and one minor service crime.

The crimes took place between June and October last year.

