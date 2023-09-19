Judgments | Sami Uotila, who had to pay giant compensations, had his measure full – he announced to Länsi-Uudellemaa: “Judicial murder”

Rinnyyrittäjä’s verdict in the land transfer case remained in force.

Former alpine skiing star Sami Uotila46, has to pay compensation of hundreds of thousands of euros for the unauthorized excavation of the ski center Vihti Ski Center.

The matter was confirmed when Uotila withdrew his appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Told about it Western Uusimaa.

Vyyhti started in 2015 and 2016, when a large amount of surplus soil was brought to the area of ​​the ski center to improve the ski slopes.

However, according to the environmental authorities, the land transfer was carried out without proper permits.

In 2021, Uotila was sentenced for gross environmental damage. Uotila received a nine-month suspended prison sentence and has to pay large amounts of compensation to the states.

Snow cannons in full swing at Vihti Ski Center at the end of 2019.

Western Uusimaa in its decision in April 2021, the district court found that Uotila damaged the environment in the slope area of ​​Vihti Ski Center. Uotila works as the CEO of the ski center.

Uotila, Vihti Ski Center and Uotila’s other company Hiidenlinna Oy appealed the verdict to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but according to Länsi-Uusimaa, the appeal was withdrawn at the end of August this year.

At the same time, his sentence remained legally binding. In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Uotila and Hiidenlinna Oy were ordered to pay the state 120,590 euros as financial benefits generated by the crime. Vihti Ski Center received a community fine of 50,000 euros.

In addition, Vihdin Vede must pay EUR 16,241 for the incurred consulting costs. In total, there is 187,000 euros to be paid.

Uotila justified the withdrawal of his complaint in a very critical tone in an interview with Länsi-Uusimaa.

“Because trust in Finnish judicial practice, especially in environmental legislation, and also in officials has been completely lost. There are many other reasons, for example, my own ability to cope in this years of manhunt and legal murder.”

Uotila however, the puzzles are not over.

According to Länsi-Uusimaa, the Uusimaa ely center decided on July 6 that the Vihti Ski Center must restore the covered slope area. In other words, the lands added in 2015 and 2016 must be dug up and hauled away.

Vihti Ski Center has appealed the order to the Court of Appeal.

Correction September 19, 2023 at 7:06 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the title of the story, Sami Uotila as a person has not received fines but has to pay compensation. Vihti Ski Center received a community fine.