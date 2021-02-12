Judgments Residents of Lehtisaari again lost the legal battle over the lease of land with the Vantaa Parish Consortium – Almost 160,000 euros will be paid to housing companies

The background has been the years-long dispute over the lease of land between the residents of Lehtisaari and the Vantaa Parish Association.

Helsinki the court of appeal has overturned the complaint of the residents of Lehtisaari in the land lease dispute mainly.

Consequently, the residents who lodged the complaint lost their claim against the Vantaa Parish Association for the reasonableness of the rental prices of the plots of residential buildings.

However, the Court of Appeal considered the original agreements to be partially unreasonable and reconciled their terms by removing from the agreements the obligation of housing companies to demolish their buildings in the event of termination of the agreements.

The Court of Appeal also ruled that the redemption price paid by the parish association in such a situation must correspond to the fair value of the buildings.

In addition, the Court of Appeal reduced the amount that housing corporations are required to pay for the costs of the parish association. In other respects, the decisions of the district court were not changed.

The compensation to be paid by the housing companies is approximately EUR 20,000 for each housing company. In total, almost 160,000 euros will be paid in compensation.

In court The dispute over the lease of land between the residents of Lehtisaari and the Vantaa Parish Association, which had lasted for years, was discussed.

The dispute concerns ten residential plots owned by the Vantaa Parish Association.

The controversy began when Vantaa’s church council decided on new lease terms for the plots in 2016 and increased rental prices.

Residents considered the price increase unreasonable and took the matter to court.

Lehtisaari’s land lease agreements entered into in the 1960s expired at the end of 2019. The legal process started already in 2017 after the residents took their lawsuits to the Helsinki District Court.

In 2018, the parties negotiated a settlement that would have relaxed the terms of the agreement. However, the Vantaa Church Council overturned the decision a year later and the matter proceeded to the district court.

Lehtisaaren the plots of land are mainly owned by the parish associations of Helsinki and Vantaa.

In 2016, the joint church council responsible for the finances and administration of the Vantaa Parish Consortium decided that the expected return on the land lease agreement would be five percent.

This would mean that on top of any loans and the company’s maintenance fee, the plot rent would be five euros per square meter per month. For example, in a 50-square-meter apartment, it would mean an increase of 250 euros in housing costs per month.

In 2019, the Helsinki Joint Church Council ended up with the same expected return rate, but with a 40 percent discount. In practice, therefore, the expected return fell to 3%.