Judgments | Polite men cheated bank customers out of thousands of euros on the phone

The men in their twenties developed a multi-part fraud plan, which was used to withdraw thousands of euros from private individuals’ accounts.

Helsinki the district court dealt with an extensive fraud network, in which there were a total of 17 defendants accused of the crime.

The defendants, most of whom were men in their twenties, were accused of fraud and money laundering. The crimes took place in 2016 and 2017.

The men had made the victims reveal their online banking credentials to the men. After that, the men had emptied the victims’ accounts by transferring money to the accounts of their acquaintances and asking them to withdraw the money in cash for a small fee.

Men’s a typical modus operandi was to first send victims an email with a link to a scam website. This is how the men got some information about the victim and his bank credentials.

A few days later, one of the men called and pretended to be an employee of the bank’s security department. This is how the caller got the victim to tell the correct key number card information to the online bank.

The victims described the callers as polite and businesslike.

The victims lost thousands of euros.

When the money had been taken out of the victims’ accounts, they started to be transferred to the accounts of the perpetrators’ acquaintances.

The respondents said that they were clients of the income support and therefore asked their acquaintances to take the money for them and withdraw it in cash. Acquaintances who acted in this way were also accused of money laundering.

A man accused of money laundering said that he only helped an unknown man who had lost his wallet. The man had let 6,000 euros be transferred to his account and received about 130 euros as a reward.

Some of those accused of money laundering changed their story in court. They denied knowing the defendants, or that the defendants had a part in the events.

Two money laundering charges were dismissed. Seven men born between 1989 and 1998 were sentenced to either fines or prison terms for money laundering or negligent money laundering.

Prosecutor according to the fishing organization, there was a man operating from Spain and his older brother at the top of the fishing organization. The brothers already had a history of committing various frauds.

Eight men were accused of fraud. They all denied the charges.

The evidence in court was, among other things, conversations between the defendants behind nicknames such as Og and Thug Life in different messaging services. With the help of telemonitoring data, the phone number used in the fraud and the phones that were used by those accused of fraud were connected.

Six men born between 1994 and 1996 were sentenced to different lengths of conditional and unconditional prison terms for fraud.

A man older than the brothers, born in 1994, received a three-month prison sentence for one fraud.

The Helsinki district court dismissed the fraud charges of the younger brother, born in 1996, due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The incident was also discussed in the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal also found the younger brother guilty of two frauds.

According to the Court of Appeal, the messages in which the younger brother agreed with another defendant to transfer the money was sufficient evidence of the brother’s involvement in the acts.

The man was given a seven-month suspended prison sentence. The Court of Appeal ordered a suspended sentence despite the fact that the man had been sentenced to several unconditional prison sentences after these crimes.