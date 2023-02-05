Judgments | Parking in the gym’s parking lot cost the man almost a thousand euros

A man in his forties refused to pay the parking fee. In the district court, the fines of 60 euros swelled to a bill of almost a thousand euros.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court dealt with a dispute about the parking fee.

A man who stopped by the gym parked his car without permission in the Elixia parking lot in Tikkurila in February 2021.

The man received 60 euros from Parkki-Pate, who supervised the area, for his unauthorized parking.

Man denied that he had parked the car in Elixia’s parking lot.

According to Parkki-Pate, the man had not provided a credible explanation that would show that the man himself had not driven his vehicle and parked it at a location supervised by Parkki-Pate.

Even in the district court, the man’s denial was based on a mere argument.

District court stated that the man did not provide evidence that someone else was driving the vehicle, even if the man had the opportunity to do so.

The man was ordered to pay a parking fee of 60 euros and an interest receivable of just under two euros. In addition to that, the man had to pay the collection costs of five euros and Parkki-Pate’s legal fees of 810 euros.

The man appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant leave to appeal. Consequently, the district court’s judgment remains in effect.