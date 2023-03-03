Judgments | Parking dispute lost in the Supreme Court: The car renter’s information does not need to be handed over to a private parking supervisor

The Supreme Court rejected Parkkipate’s request to obtain the information of car renters.

Do you have to? does the car rental company hand over the renters’ information to the parking enforcement officer so that he can charge them with an enforcement fee?

There is no need, the Supreme Court decided in its preliminary ruling on Friday.

The parking enforcement company Parkkipate lost a long legal process with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Parking lot challenged the car rental company Eurorent to the courts in 2019. It demanded that Eurorent be ordered to hand over the details of certain car hire companies because the cars had been parked incorrectly.

According to what he said, Parkkipate had several control fees that were directed at cars rented by Eurorent.

Eurorent opposed the claim. In its opinion, it has neither the right nor the obligation to hand over the requested information.

The information is, first of all, the company’s trade secrets and is not disclosed outside the company. In addition, the transfer of data would be against the EU data protection regulation.

Parkkipate first won the case in the courts, but lost in the Court of Appeal. Now the Supreme Court also rejected Parkkipate’s application.

Parking lot justified his right to receive the information with the chapter on the evidence of the judicial process. Among other things, it defines when the court can order evidence to be brought to court.

According to the Supreme Court, Parkkipate justified the need to obtain the contracts it demanded by the fact that they reveal the information of the drivers who are liable to pay.

“Therefore, it is only a question of finding out who would be the company’s counterparty in the matter regarding the collection of receivables”, the Supreme Court stated.

According to the Supreme Court, Parkkipate’s claim cannot be accepted on the basis of the chapter on proof of the judicial process.