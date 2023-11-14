Judgments | Päivi Räsänen’s charges were dismissed

Earlier, the district court acquitted Räsänen of all three charges, but considered that some of the statements were offensive. In this story, HS shows Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast of Päivi Räsänen’s press conference.

Helsinki the court of appeal rejected the MP Päivi Räsänen (kd) and the representative of the Luther Foundation Juhana Pohjolan charges. The Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was also unanimous.

The Court of Appeal considered that, based on the evidence, there is no reason to assess the matter differently than the district court has done, and therefore there is no reason to change the outcome of the district court’s verdict.

In the spring of last year, the District Court of Helsinki dismissed all charges against Räsänen and Pohjola. They concerned Räsänen’s speeches and writings about homosexuality. Pohjola was accused of publishing one of Räsänen’s writings.

The prosecutor demanded that Räsänen be fined for three counts and Pohjola for one count of incitement against a national group.

Räsänen and Pohjola denied the charges on the basis of freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

At the time, the district court considered that some of Räsänen’s statements were offensive to homosexuals, but it was not serious hate speech outside the protection of freedom of speech.

The accusations concerned Räsänen’s writing published in 2004, a Twitter message published in the summer of 2019, and statements in December 2019 by Ruben Stiller on the radio show.

The oldest criminal suspicion concerned Räsänen’s old pamphlet Male and female He created themwhich was published by the Luther Foundation in 2004. In the pamphlet, Räsänen characterized homosexuality as, among other things, a disorder of psychosexual development.

Räsänen received another accusation from his social media post about the collaboration between the church and the Pride event in 2019. At the time, Räsänen wrote that “How does the church’s doctrine, the #bible, agree with the fact that shame and sin are raised as a matter of pride?”.

The third charge concerned Yle’s radio program. The district court ruled that according to Räsänen’s words, the indictment alleged that Räsänen said some things in the broadcast that he did not actually say.

