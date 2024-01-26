Judgments | Paavo Arhinmäki was sentenced for graffiti

Deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) was sentenced for graffiti in Helsinki last summer.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the deputy mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki (left) to a fine for causing damage.

On Midsummer's Eve last year, Arhinmäki did graffiti with a friend along the train track that runs to the port of Vuosaari. The guards surprised the duo by committing suicide.

Arhinmäki had confessed to the crime and agreed to the case being processed in writing.

Arhinmäki arranged the compensations with the Väylävirasto, which handled the graffiti cleaning, already at the end of 2023. Removing the graffiti resulted in a bill of almost 3,000 euros.

However, the prosecutor demanded a fine for Arhinmäki and his friend.

Arhinmäki himself stated in his written response that he considered the punishment demanded by the prosecutor to be “quite harsh, considering that damages negotiated with the Norwegian Railways Agency are typically not even prosecuted”.

Arhinmäki reminded that the graffiti was located in a remote place and it was painted over an old work.

According to the prosecutor, when considering the charges, the targeting of public property and the amount of damage caused were taken into account.

District court considered a fair punishment to be a 20-day fine. 2,520 euros will be paid with Arhinmäki's income.

Arhinmäki's accomplice was also sentenced to a 20-day fine for causing damage.

The judgment is not binding.